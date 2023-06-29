TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Tampa Bay Watch is a local non-profit working to keep the Tampa Bay watershed clean and healthy. They have many different community outreach programs to get people involved and informed about the beautiful bay.

Their affordable eco-boat tours are offered daily and run out of the St. Pete Pier marina. They offer six different immersive tours which offer everything from sightseeing to getting into the water and snorkeling around.

Amanda got to tag along with a summer camp this week and experience what the Summer Sandbar Snorkel is like with the kiddos.

The Sandbar Snorkel tour is relatively new and takes guests out to a nearby sandbar on a 2-hour excursion to get into shallow water and explore the ecosystem. It is family-friendly and masks and snorkels are available if needed.

While out there, Amanda saw lots of fish and found snails, crabs, sea horses, sea stars and more in the sea grass beds. Nets are provided as well in cases you don’t want to grab the critters with your hands.

Tampa Bay Watch offers six tours total, including dolphin spotting, sunset viewing, birdwatching, and a general eco tour where critters are netted up and brought onboard. They also offer an educational fish-friendly tour teaching sustainable ways to catch fish! You can sign up for them ahead of time on their website calendar. Check back often because more tours can be added daily.

The best part about these is that they are very affordable. The two-hour snorkel tour for a family of four will run you about $120. That is the most expensive tour they offer. Included with the purchase of a tour, you also get admission to their discovery center located on the St. Pete Pier.

Summer camps are also a big hit at Tampa Bay Watch. They are typically a week long for the kiddos and they still have a few spots available in July.

All proceeds go toward continuing to keep a healthy ecosystem in the bay by funding restoration projects like reef balls, their educational programs like summer camps, and their outreach initiatives.