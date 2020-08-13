AMC to reopen over 100 theatres on Aug. 20, including locations in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AMC announced Thursday that movies are coming back to the big screen at select theatres, including locations in Tampa, starting Aug. 20.

To celebrate the return of movies and to celebrate AMC’s 100th anniversary, all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents (plus sales tax). The “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices” offer will only be valid on Aug. 20.

In the first part of the company’s reopening plan, the following theatres in Tampa will be reopening next week:

AMC Highwoods 20

AMC Regency 20

AMC Veterans Expressway 24

AMC Westshore Plaza 14

AMC Woodlands Square 20

AMC is also amping up its health and sanitation program, AMC Safe & Clean. AMC Safe & Clean will include the following:

Significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties

Enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers

Use of high tech HEPA vacuums

Upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible

New guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask-wearing by all guests and associates

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre

Availability to guests of disinfectant wipes

Following the Aug. 20 reopening, AMC will later offer movie titles such as Black Panther, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back for only $5.

AMC is also offering $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks and KidsPacks, through the end of October.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said CEO and President of AMC Theatres Adam Aron.

For full movie title and showtime information, visit AMC’s website.

