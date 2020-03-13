AMC theatres to reduce maximum capacity by at least 50 percent

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AMC theatres announced Friday it will be reducing maximum capacity in all US theatres by at least 50 percent.

Starting Saturday, March 14 and continuing through April 30, AMC will be cutting seating capacity in half of every one of its theatre’s auditoriums. This “social distancing” method will be done by capping ticket sales for each showtime.

AMC theatre teams are following AMC’s stringent health and safety cleaning protocols, which have been enhanced to ensure that at least once per hour within an AMC building, the theatre team is cleaning high-touch point areas, including kiosks, countertops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs. In addition, AMC cleans every auditorium between every showtime.

The theatre company has mandated that any employee who feels ill is excused from work and should not come to the theatre.

Additionally, AMC is urging all its potential guests to stay at home and seek medical assistance if they are not feeling well.

