Amazon offers new pay in cash option at checkout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amazon is now offering customers who prefer to pay in cash another option to shop through the retailer.

Amazon has launched PayCode which allows customers to shop and then pay for their purchases in cash at one of 15,000 Western Union locations.

Items will ship once customers pay for their purchase in person.

Amazon also allows customers to utilize the Amazon Cash feature, which enables customers to load cash into their Amazon Balance for making online Amazon purchases at over 100,000 cash-loading locations nationwide.

When customers choose the Amazon PayCode option at checkout, they will receive a QR code and number which is referenced when paying in cash at a Western Union location. Customers have 24 hours after the order is placed to provide payment at a location.

In the event of a return, customers will receive a cash refund at a participating Western Union agent location for orders they placed using Amazon PayCode once the return is received.

