Amazon Fresh grocery delivery expands to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amazon Fresh has expanded its grocery delivery service to Tampa.

Prime members in Tampa can now shop online for their pick of thousands of grocery items, including fresh produce, meat, and other everyday essentials.

Shoppers can simply add items to their carts by saying, “Alexa, add bananas to my Amazon Fresh cart” and check out at their convenience.

Two-hour delivery is free for orders $35 or more and one-hour delivery is $4.99.

The company has a new fulfillment center in Tampa that will handle grocery orders.

“With the holidays just around the corner, Prime members can use Amazon Fresh to skip the trip to busy grocery stores or order any last minute items for big family dinners,” AmazonFresh spokeswoman Carly Golden said.

