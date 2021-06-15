Alligator gets ride in Polk County deputy car after trespassing on porch

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies made a pickup while on gator patrol in Eagle Lake Monday after having to get an alligator off a family’s porch.
Deputies Hardy and Ferguson managed to restrain the gator and even gave the 5.5-foot trespasser a ride to a more proper home in Lake McLeod.
This comes after deputies in Hopkins made a more tame rescue after getting a kitten out from a drainpipe.
