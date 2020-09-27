Alessi Bakery celebrates 108 years of serving treats in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Alessi Bakery is celebrating 108 years of serving up sweet treats and savory eats to the Tampa Bay community.

Alessi Bakery opened in 1912 and has become a staple to so many people in the community.

“We were raised here and this is a place we came with our family,” said frequent customer Rhonda Martin.

This is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Tampa and owner Phil Alessi Jr. tells 8 On Your Side it’s more than the food that’s kept them in business for 108 years.

“It’s about hard work, serving your community, and family and we treat all of our employees like family,” said Phi Alessi Jr.

As for the customers, they come for the good food, but they it’s the family like atmosphere that keeps them coming back.

“I think it’s the family that owns it. They are so welcoming. You can come on a day like today or a day where you are the only one here and they make you feel the same,” added Martin.

For more about Alessi Bakery, click here.