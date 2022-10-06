This photo shows what a new Aldi store typically looks like. (Source: ALDI)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Aldi is getting ready to open a new location in Clearwater this week.

The German chain, known for its low prices, has a new store 2150 Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

It’s set to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Aldi said it plans to open several stores in the Tampa Bay area this year.

It opened a Lakewood Ranch location in July, and plans to open stores in Lutz, Clearwater, Bradenton and Lakeland by the end of the year. No other details about those stores were immediately available.

The company has more than 2,100 Aldi stores in the United States, according to its website.