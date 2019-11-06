Live Now
Aldi launches beer, wine Advent calendars

(CNN) – ‘Tis the season for wine, beer, cheese and chocolate? Aldi is rolling out its annual wine Advent calendars.

Last year, they sold out within minutes across the US.

The calendars are used to count down the days of Advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.

In the past, the calendars have been simple with fold-back flaps revealing treats like chocolates.

But in recent years, they have clearly evolved.

To find out the different types of Advent calendars being sold at Aldi, click here.

