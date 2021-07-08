Albert Adams, former Soaring Paws CEO gets prison time for latest scheme

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The former CEO of a Tampa animal charity is set to serve 15 months in prison for his latest scheme, the Hillsborough County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Albert Adams was convicted in 2018 of defrauding donors to his Soaring Paws charity. Authorities said he had requested donations to help fly abused animals to new homes, but used the money raised to cover his own personal expenses.

While on probation, investigators say Adams filed false pet insurance claims and received nearly $13,000 for veterinary surgical procedures that were never performed. The insurance provider, Health Paws, uncovered the deception and contacted law enforcement. Investigators say he had filed nine false claims for nonexistent procedures between March 4 and April 8, 2020.

On Wednesday, Adams pleaded guilty to one count of organized fraud less than $20,000, and nine counts of false statement in support of an insurance claim less than $20,000.

Before he begins his sentence, Adams will be transported to the Lee County Jail, where he has another case pending against him after allegedly trying to sell a woman a nonexistent dog for $575.

“This con man pled guilty because we built such a strong case against him with our law enforcement partners,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said. “He has preyed on the huge hearts of dog lovers. Once again, he’ll face serious consequences for his scams—with time behind bars.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss