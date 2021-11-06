Al Lopez Park COVID testing site to close on Nov. 9

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Due to the continuing trends of low new coronavirus cases and low demands for testing within Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa announced it will be closing the COVID-19 testing site located at Al Lopez Park.

Testing will be available at the park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 8.

Community members looking to get tested after that date are being encouraged to visit their local pharmacy or urgent care.

Additionally, in partnership with Hillsborough County and ImpactHealth, the City of Tampa will be closing the public vaccine site at Lee Davis Community Center, located at 3402 N 22nd Street. The last day of operations will be Sunday, Nov. 7.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Tampa, visit the city’s website.

