Ahead of Memorial Day, volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves at Bay Pines National Cemetery

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — People across Tampa Bay and beyond are expected to visit Bay Pines National Cemetery to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Dozens of volunteers were at the cemetery Saturday morning to place flags on each grave.

Many Pinellas County Boy Scouts showed up with their troop leaders to volunteer.

“It’s a disservice to forget those who died,” said one scout, Benjamin Bahret.

“It’s important,” another scout, Brent Denbow said.

Pam Hinds-Pagac’s husband Joe, an Iwo Jima veteran, was buried at the cemetery after he passed away in 2012.

“He celebrated almost every Memorial Day here,” Hinds-Pagac recalled.

Hinds-Pagac comes to the cemetery each year to place flags on graves. She said it warms her heart to see the younger generation remember her husband, and so many other veterans.

“It shows patriotism, we believe in God, home and country,” Hinds-Pagac said. “Every veteran is deserving of a grave, no matter what they did, thank God they did it for our country.”