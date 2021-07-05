Ahead of Elsa, US Coast Guard sets Port Condition Yankee for Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard has set port conditions to Yankee for Tampa Bay ports in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

Setting the port status to Yankee means the Coast Guard for District 7, headquartered in St. Petersburg, expects sustained gale force winds from Elsa, and that those winds will sweep into Tampa Bay within 24 hours.

Yankee Status

The Coast Guard describes Port Condition Yankee as:

Sustained winds from 35-43 miles per hour are possible within 24 hours

Mariners are reminded that there are no safe havens in the affected facilities

All ocean-going commercial vessels greater than 500 gross tons must be ready to depart ports and anchorages unless they have made prior arrangements to be moored safely in port

All ocean-going vessels, barges and pleasure crafts must make plans to depart their ports

Ocean-going vessels, barges and pleasure crafts are advised to depart early to avoid being blocked by bridges

Vessels heading for South Carolina, Georgia or Florida that are unable to safely offload and depart the port within eight hours of threatening winds are advised to find alternate ports

Who is affected

Ports under the modified condition include those of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee, and Fort Myers, according to the alert from USCG.

The change of condition makes it so cargo operations that are not associated with storm preparedness are temporarily prohibited.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port may take additional precautions to make sure ports and waterways are safe. USCG Port Assessment Teams will conduct port surveys.

Mariners can view port updates online at the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.

Next steps

From the USCG:

“Be advised, Drawbridges in the area may cease operations as early as eight hours prior to the anticipated arrival of sustained gale force winds or when an evacuation is in progress. During lock-down, the bridge is closed, power is turned off, traffic arms may be removed, the control house is secured and the bridge operator is sent to safety. If and when port condition Zulu is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are expected within 12 hours, vessel movement shall be restricted, and all movements must be approved by the COTP.” Advisory notice from USCG

For more information about how Tropical Storm Elsa is progressing and preparedness tips, USCG recommends visiting National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

Public Safety Messages from USCG

The Coast Guard has provided the following public safety messages ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa: