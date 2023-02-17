TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Adventure Island Water Park is set to open Shaka-Laka Shores, a new splash and play zone for its smaller guests.

The kid-friendly attraction will be located in the heart of the waterpark, showcasing its overarching tropical paradise theme.

“The newest addition will have more than two dozen playful elements, a variety of interactive aquatic components, all within a zero-depth area – ideal for smaller kids – as well as additional shaded areas,” said a press release. “The newly constructed area will also house three new private cabanas featuring convenient access to the new area.”

Adventure Island is set to open for the 2023 season on March 4 with Shaka-Laka Shores opening in late March.