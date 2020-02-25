Adventure Island to open America’s first dual tailspin waterslide next month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Adventure Island is kicking off the 2020 season with a new ride that’s the first of its kind.

Solar Vortex, the first dual tailspin water slide in the United States, will debut during the opening of the season on Friday, March 13.

According to a press release, the ride reaches speeds of 20 miles per hour, taking riders through high-banking rotations and rapid descents.

“Adventure Island is heading into its 40th splash-filled season and we couldn’t be more excited to kick-off 2020 by adding America’s first dual tailspin water slide to our portfolio of slides,” said Brandon Thom, Adventure Island’s new Vice President. “As a family raft slide, Solar Vortex packs a bigger thrill than I was expecting – the high speed generated by the tailspin feature really amps up the ride journey. Along with Adventure Island’s many slides, pools, and splash zones, Solar Vortex is sure to make 2020 our best season yet.”

Annual pass holders will have the chance to preview the new ride when the park opens on March 13. They’ll have to present their ID and pass at the park entrance. The ride will be open to the general public on Saturday, March 14.

Visit www.adventureisland.com/annual-pass to buy a pass now.

Adventure Island is located across from Busch Gardens at 10001 McKinley Dr. in Tampa.

