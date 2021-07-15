Accused white supremacist gang members from Tampa Bay indicted for aid of racketeering

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Tampa Bay men are among a group of 16 members of a white supremacist gang who were recently indicted for violent crimes in aid of racketeering, federal officials say.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Karin Hoppmann for the Middle District of Florida, the men were members of Unforgiven, a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of murder, violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice and other offenses.

The indictment alleges that Unforgiven used “’corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees’ to gather information about people, investigations, and prosecutions, and to smuggle contraband to incarcerated inmates.”

Three members from the Tampa Bay area were charged:

27-year-old Joshua Fisher of Brooksville Assault in Aid of Racketeering — Maximum term of 20 years in prison; 5 years of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering Activity — Maximum term of 20 years in prison; 5 years of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine Conspiracy to Commit Assault in Aid of Racketeering Activity — Maximum term of 3 years in prison; 1 year of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine Conspiracy to Commit Assault in Aid of Racketeering Activity — Maximum term of 3 years in prison; 1 year of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine Conspiracy to Commit Assault in Aid of Racketeering Activity — Maximum term of 3 years in prison; 1 year of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine

31-year-old Jarrett Arnold of Zephyrhills Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering Activity — Maximum term of 20 years in prison; 5 years of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine Assault in Aid of Racketeering — Maximum term of 20 years in prison; 5 years of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine

45-year-old Scott Marshall of Port Richey Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering Activity –Maximum term of 20 years in prison; 5 years of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine Assault in Aid of Racketeering — Maximum term of 20 years in prison; 5 years of supervised release; and a $250,000 fine



The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the St. Petersburg Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.