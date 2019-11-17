LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County fire crews are working to put out a large pallet fire expected to burn for multiple hours, if not days.
The fire, located at Southern Softwoods off Lasso Road, has been burning since late Saturday night.
A public information officer told WFLA that the fire is expected to burn for at least hours, if not days – as all materials are wood.
No surrounding structure is at risk.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida car crash kills Georgia parents, injures their kids
- Accidental fire expected to burn for hours, if not days at Pasco wood company
- 2 narrowly escape injury as plane becomes fully engulfed at Venice Airport
- Live Game Updates: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Bicyclist struck and killed on SR-54 in Pasco County