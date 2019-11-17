Accidental fire expected to burn for hours, if not days at Pasco wood company

Breaking News
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County fire crews are working to put out a large pallet fire expected to burn for multiple hours, if not days.

The fire, located at Southern Softwoods off Lasso Road, has been burning since late Saturday night.

A public information officer told WFLA that the fire is expected to burn for at least hours, if not days – as all materials are wood.

No surrounding structure is at risk.

