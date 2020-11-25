AAA: Pandemic not keeping families off the road this Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Families are avoiding air travel over Thanksgiving, but the pandemic isn’t keeping them off the road this holiday season.

AAA predicts 2.62 million drivers will hit the road over the weekend.

“The advantage of driving is that you kind of have your own personal bubble right there. You know who you’re traveling with, you know how clean your car is and you have complete control over how many stops you make and what your exposure level is,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins explained.

The roadside assistance agency is expecting more calls for service this year. “I think a lot of people may have been neglecting their car. They haven’t taken it in to get serviced, to get their oil changed, their tires inflated, things like that. Ensure that your tires are properly inflated before you hit the road,” Jenkins said.

To avoid traffic during the busiest travel days, drivers should leave around 4 a.m. and no later than 4 p.m.

Travelers will be paying the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years, another symptom of the pandemic.

“Right now the average price across the state seems to be $2.03 here Tampa or around $2. That’s around 40 cents less than what we paid last Thanksgiving,” Jenkins said.

Some families tell 8 On Your Side they’re skeptical about traveling amid rising coronavirus cases.

“People are scared. I don’t know what to believe, no one knows what to believe about it. So you don’t know what to do so people are going to stay home if they’re scared,” said William Gwyn.

