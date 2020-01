(CNN) – Party too hard on New Year’s Eve and couldn’t drive your car home? AAA has an option for you and your car to get home safely.

AAA is offering its Tow to Go service. It will help people get home safely by having a tow truck take you and your car home.

Florida is only one of nine states where this offer is available.

The service ends Jan. 2.

For more details, visit AAA’s website.

LATEST STORIES: