A Runner’s Life: Father and son strengthen relationship step by step

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Dr. Michael Wilsey walks the halls of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, he loves the connection he makes with his patients.

“I’m a tummy doctor for kids,” he explains. Officially, he’s a pediatric gastroenterologist and the immediate-past Chief of Staff at the hospital.

Each morning Wilsey starts his day with a run with friends. It helps him recharge and connect.

“When you’re running, looking straight forward and sharing from the heart, those are the connections that are so binding,” he said.

He recently experienced that bond with someone new, his son Alex. After watching his dad run daily and line up for many races during the last 20 years, the younger Wilsey decided to join.

Both Wilseys signed up for the Philadelphia Marathon. The elder Wilsey did not mince words in preparing his son for this undertaking.

“I really shared with him that this is a challenge,” he recalled.

Dr. Wilsey has run 20 marathons and knows that it can be tough on your body but also tough on you mentally. He explained to his son that after three hours of running marathon, you are hurting, and you still have one more hour left to run.

Even after these words of wisdom from his dad, Alex knew this was something he wanted to do with his father. They spent months running mile after mile to prepare for the marathon.

“We could spend time with each other, help us bond, and help us get closer,” said Alex Wilsey. Ultimately, they bundled up and stood side-by-side at the starting line in Philadelphia.

“We ran together for most of the race,” Dr. Wilsey recalled. “It was a really special moment, and I’m just so proud of him.”

Finishing a marathon is a special moment in itself, but for this father-son team it meant so much more.

“One of the most special parts of that marathon was that it was actually my dad’s birthday. It was a very special day. It was my first marathon,” said Alex.

That’s a memory that will stay with them forever, and Alex continues to follow in his dad’s footsteps. He currently works in his dad’s clinic at the hospital, and they help to heal little kids’ tummies together.

Dr. Wilsey says running is a foundational part of who he is, and he has seen how much it impacts all areas of his life.

“When you’re in a race, and you’re running as hard as you can, you feel like ever fiber in your being is telling you to stop, and you don’t, and you push through, there’s a sense of self-respect and self-knowledge there,” he explained. “I find that spills into every area of my life: personal relationships, personal goals, service to the community, and service to the hospital,” he continued.

And he has shared that transformative experience to the next generation of his family.

The two Wilseys tackle another challenge in a few weeks at the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. They’ll run the 15K race (9.3 miles) on Saturday and the half marathon (13.1 miles) on Sunday morning. Both races are part of the race weekend that includes a total of four distances. The 5K (3.1 mile) is Saturday, and there is an 8K (4.9 miles) on Sunday.