TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Supreme Court overruled a Trump-era program that was designed to restrict immigration at the southern border.

The high court ruled in favor of the Biden Administration on Thursday to end the so-called “remain in Mexico” policy, it’s officially known as the migrant protection protocols.

Former President Trump launched the policy in 2019, which forced migrants seeking asylum into the U.S. to wait in Mexico. In a 5-4 Supreme Court vote on Thursday morning the policy has ended.

“This is a major victory,” said Renata Castro, founding immigration attorney with Castro Legal Group.



Castro explained to News Channel 8 how the process will play out.



“Individuals who come to the United States and follow the law and present themselves at a port of entry will be processed for a credible fear interview which will be conducted by a customs or border patrol official, who will then make a determination of whether or not that person presents a risk to the United States.”



The ruling comes as a record number of migrants arrived at the southern border in April – 234,088 people, according to court records. This is the fourth time during Joe Biden’s presidency where monthly encounters topped 200,000.

“It’s means that our border security efforts are working and people are not entering the country without any kind of government inspection,” said Castro.



She said Florida has always been a major destination for migrants seeking asylum.



“We’re seeing labor shortages like never before and the service industry is hurting,” Castro said. “Usually migrants will come to the U.S., and first stop, they will engage in those jobs good for our economy.”

