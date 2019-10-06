A look at politics for the week of Oct. 6

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the coming days, proceedings will be moving forward in the impeachment inquiry and Democratic presidential hopefuls will be discussing issues facing the gay and transgender community.

House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will hear testimony from two veteran diplomats this week.

The US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, will testify on Thursday. The following day, lawmakers will hear from former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie ‘Masha’ Yovanovitch.

Deputies in the US-China trade negotiations will meet on Monday, and top-level officials will start talking on Thursday. There’s a lot riding on these talks. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on more than 500 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods and another round of tariffs set to go into effect later this month.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Campaign foundation will host a democratic presidential town hall in California. The candidates will be discussing issues facing the LGBTQ community. The candidates will be speaking at The Novo in Los Angeles.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will be one of the keynote speakers for a large gathering of Democrats. This Friday kicks off the Florida Democratic Party’s bi-annual state convention.

More than 2,000 democrats from across the state will take part in the three-day event in Orlando.

Other speakers include members of Florida’s congressional delegation and a gun-rights activist.

The convention will be held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, from Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13.

