TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing Florida mother of two and military veteran has been found safe after she last made spoke with her family two weeks ago.

In recent days, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office stated that they received a “number of inquiries” about Rachel Schwartz, 33, who was reported missing by an “acquaintance living in another county” on Feb. 11.

According to officials, the last time anyone had heard from Schwartz was on Jan. 31, after she spoke to a family member over the phone.

Her family reportedly told Fox News that she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend before she vanished.

“Her last message to my dad was that she wanted to come home, and she was afraid of her ex,” Schwartz’s sister, Elizabeth Schrupp, wrote in a Facebook post.

In the post, Shrupp said that her sister was last seen on a Ring doorbell camera leaving her ex’s house with luggage. Her sister stated that Schwartz’s phone and social media accounts “went silent” the same day she was last heard from. She also missed a flight home scheduled for Feb. 4.

HCSO reported that when Schwartz was first reported missing, she had been staying at a home in Weeki Wachee. A few days later on Valentine’s Day, authorities in Hollywood, Fla., found the 33-year-old and contacted the sheriff’s office to confirm she was uninjured and safe.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Schrupp

After WFLA.com spoke with Schrupp, she said her sister’s story wasn’t over yet.

“Her story isn’t over yet – and we want her to know how loved she is,” Schrupp said. “There are so many good people in the world. I don’t want anyone to feel like they are alone.”

While Schrupp continued searching for her sister, she shared that a nonprofit group made up of former law enforcement officers and military service members who help families find missing loved ones had helped her family keep their sanity in their time of need.

“The nonprofit group We Are The Essentials did a lot of digging for us and helped keep our sanity,” she said. “They visited locations and talked to the right people to help us create a timeline of where she was and who she was with to determine her last known location.”

Schrupp described her sister as goofy and that they always tell each other “chilly chilly,” even though she doesn’t remember how the saying started.

“To my sister, we always say ‘chilly chilly’. She is so goofy- I don’t remember how it started or where it came from- it drives my husband nuts so we will continue to do it.”

According to Fox News, Schwartz served in the U.S. Army in Iraq.

If you or a loved one need support or connections to community resources as a veteran, call the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-693-5838 or follow this link for a list of veteran crisis hotlines.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.