9th annual Winter Wonder Ride returns to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dressed like Santa’s elves and other holiday characters, thousand will jump on their bikes tomorrow for the Winter Wonder Ride 2019.

What has become a Tampa tradition is now spreading nationwide thanks in part to the co-founder of the Onbikes Inc., Julius Tobin, a local charity that gives out thousands of high-end bicycles to children in need.

“It’s crazy how many people come out and invest their time and their energy to move this into putting this event together and helping us move this organization forward,” Tobin said.

Onbikes Inc. is now spreading nationally with major corporations creating team building experiences for their employees.

“We’ve been very fortunate to team up with amazing companies like Google, Adobe Craftsmen, UnitedHealth, Publix as team building events,” said Tobin.

The 9th Annual Winter Wonder Ride returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 14.

