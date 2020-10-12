989-pound pumpkin, largest in the state on display in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! Tampa residents looking to get in the fall spirit can visit a local farmers market to see the largest pumpkin the state of Florida currently has to offer.

Bearss Groves, a family-run farmers market, is now home to Florida’s largest pumpkin, weighing in at 989 pounds.

The giant pumpkin was purchased during an auction in Michigan earlier this week and was driven all the way to Tampa.

The pumpkin is now on display in front of the farmer’s market where visitors can come enjoy the fall season with fresh produce and a pumpkin patch.

The farmers market is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd.

