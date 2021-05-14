9-year-old boy hit by stray bullet, Tampa police searching for shooter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, the Tampa Police Department says two groups of people started arguing near Grant Park at 30th Avenue and 54th Street North in Tampa.

Someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. Unfortunately, a 9-year-old boy in the area was hit by a stray bullet.

Police say the young boy was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

People who live near the park say there have been other shootings there recently.

“There’s been four shootings here. Then last night, here they go again, the gang members, two different gang members are shooting guns and a 9-year-old kid gets shot,” said Wanda Savary.

Tampa police say this incident is not gang-related, but William Barker, who also lives near the park, says violence is a problem there.

“So often it seems like they use this ground here as a war zone or something,” said Barker.

He is hoping the person responsible will be arrested.

“It’s senseless for people to come into a neighborhood like this and just shoot it up like this. It’s just crazy,” he said.

Police say they are speaking with several persons of interest in the case. No arrests have been made so far.