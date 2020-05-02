8’s Army raises money to help Feeding Tampa Bay continue mission

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WLFA) – Viewers in the Tampa Bay area stepped up to the challenge and helped 8’s Army surpass our goal of $100,000 for Feeding Tampa Bay. With help from generous viewers, more than $116,000, was raised for Feeding Tampa Bay.

“We can’t do what we do without the generosity of your viewers. We appreciate every donation,” said Matt Spence with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay has seen a 400% increase in requests for food.

“It really affects everyone. It’s across the board and no one is untouched by it,” Spence added.

Feeding Tampa Bay tells 8 On Your Side the money donated will help them continue their work in the community to make sure no one goes hungry.

“We are able to turn a donation into really a significant amount of food that will provide close to a million meals for our community,” Spence said.

