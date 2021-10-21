$85M improvement project on I-275 to start in Tampa Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An $85 million road improvement project by the Florida Department of Transportation is expected to start soon, expanding the capacity of the section of I-275 in Tampa. The project starts Monday.

The construction will add an additional lane in each direction of I-275 from north of I-4 to north of Hillsborough Avenue using the department’s existing right-of-way.

FDOT says noise barrier walls will go up along most of the corridor.

Work requiring lane closures will be conducted overnight, scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Interstate ramp closures will also be scheduled overnight between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Image Courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation

Image Courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation

Image Courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation

Image Courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation

Image Courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation

The department says bright underdeck lighting and wider sidewalks will be installed at Floribraska Avenue, Lake Avenue, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Chelsea Street, Osborne Avenue and Hillsborough Avenue.

The project is expected to finish by early 2026, according to officials.

FDOT staff are scheduled to hold a Construction Open House on Nov. 4, 2021, to answer questions in-person, online and by phone. To allow for maximum participation, the open house will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More details on the open house can be found here.