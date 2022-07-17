TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight Tampa Bay area ice cream shops made Yelp’s list of the top 25 ice cream spots in Florida, released ahead of National Ice Cream Day.
To determine the best in the state, Yelp ranked spots using many factors, including the total volume and ratings of review between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
The eight ice cream spots from the Tampa Bay area that made the list, with their ranking in the top 25, include:
- 6. Ice Dreammm Shop – Lutz,
- 12. Plant Love Ice Cream – St. Petersburg
- 13. The Mint Fox Cookies & Ice Cream – Clearwater
- 15. Jake’s Ice Cream on Siesta Key – Sarasota
- 16. Rise & Nye’s – Sarasota
- 20. Made in Rome Organic Gelato – Siesta Key
- 24. Main Street Creamery – Sarasota
- 25. Happy’s Ice Cream – St. Petersburg
Other ice cream spots that made Yelp’s list of the 25 best in Florida are:
- 1. The Magic Cow – Davie
- 2. Sweet Aloha Ice Cream – Davie
- 3. Joey’s Custard – Sanibel
- 4. Matty’s Gelato Factory – Juno Beach
- 5. Pecan Jacks – Santa Rosa Beach
- 7. Cherry Smash – Coral Springs
- 8. Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream – Miramar
- 9. Cherry Hill Ice Cream Cafe – Daytona Beach
- 10. Cookies and Creme Jax Beach – Jacksonville Beach
- 11. Let’s Chill Homemade Ice Cream – Coral Springs
- 14. Cape Creamery – Cape Coral
- 17. Puffles – Hollywood
- 18. Joury Ice-Cream & Cafe – Orlando
- 19. Sweet Annie’s Ice Cream Parlour – Marco Island
- 21. The Shack of Sanibel – Sanibel
- 22. Wilton Creamery – Wilton Manors
- 23. The Greenery Creamery – Orlando
National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on July 17.