TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight Tampa Bay area ice cream shops made Yelp’s list of the top 25 ice cream spots in Florida, released ahead of National Ice Cream Day.

To determine the best in the state, Yelp ranked spots using many factors, including the total volume and ratings of review between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The eight ice cream spots from the Tampa Bay area that made the list, with their ranking in the top 25, include:

Other ice cream spots that made Yelp’s list of the 25 best in Florida are:

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on July 17.