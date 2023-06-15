TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hunger can affect anyone and in Tampa Bay. Nearly 1 million people are struggling with food insecurity, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from.

News Channel 8 is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day on June 16.

“It takes a community to make sure our community is okay,” Feeding Tampa Bay President Thomas Mantz said. “We may be the one providing the direct service, but it happens because of folks like you all at WFLA, who jump in to volunteer and support our work.”

Feeding Tampa Bay currently serves 10 counties in Florida.

“Most often it’s food assistance but we also connect people to benefits training, services, other resources that can help close that monthly gap that families are struggling to cover,” Mantz said.

The Founder’s Day of Caring initiative was launched by Nexstar to celebrate and honor the company’s anniversary.

Other Nexstar employees across the country will also be commemorating the day by volunteering at local non-profit organizations.

For more information on how you can help out Feeding Tampa Bay with their mission to end hunger, check out their website.