8 On Your Side, OneBlood hosting blood drives at News Channel 8 and Boston Market

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is partnering with OneBlood to make it easier for you to donate blood and save a life.

You can stop by the parking lot in front of our studios on Friday if you would like to donate before the Memorial Day weekend.

All donors will receive:

  • $5 Bonus Card to Boston Market
  • OneBlood Car Sun Shade
  • $20 E-Gift Card

All donors will also get a wellness checkup including a COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

It is recommended that you schedule an appointment through the OneBlood website, however, it is not required. Walk ups are welcome and waiting times can vary.

“Blood is one of the best things that anybody can give in life. We’ve been doing this for seven years with OneBlood,” Boston Market Regional Vice President Kelly Misturak said.

Please do not donate if you have a fever or experiencing flu-like symptoms. You must be symptom-free for 14 days before donating.

For more information please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283)

