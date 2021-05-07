8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo kicks off at Tampa Convention Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It’s time to lace up your running shoes and head down to the Tampa Convention Center where the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo has kicked off.

The 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo is the official headquarters of the 2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend. Here runners can pick up their T-shirts, race packets, and bib numbers.

“It’s a fun, exciting event, where memories are made, goals are set and the memories last a lifetime so we’re able to give that to the community and we’re thrilled about that,” said Gasparilla Distance Classic Association Executive Director Susan Harmeling.

The expo also offers the latest in running shoes and apparel, as well as the latest in medical breakthroughs and information to help you take charge of your health.

Visitors can learn the basics of pickleball and take a look at local vendor booths throughout the expo.

“This is their very first expo in a year so it would be really great if everyone came out to support them… it’s a great expo for everyone,” expo manager Kitty Lyons said.

The expo is free and open to the public at Tampa Convention Center’s East Hall. You can visit anytime Friday between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.