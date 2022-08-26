TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 is teaming up to give back to the community and collect baby supplies for families in Tampa Bay.

WFLA is hosting an 8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower, brought to you by Tampa General Hospital, from Sept. 6 through Sept. 9 to support the Healthy Start Coalitions of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. The items collected will go to new moms in need to help offset the expenses of starting a family.

“Having a new baby is such a blessing, and one of the most challenging times in a mother’s life,” News Channel 8 morning anchor Avery Cotton said. “I hope that with the 8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower, we can help take some of the stress away for families by providing things they need to enjoy their precious time with their new bundle of joy!”

The following items will go a long way to help new moms in need of help:

Diapers

Diaper wipes

Infant formula (Enfamil)

Baby wash, shampoo & lotions

Onesies

Bibs

Pacifiers

Small noisy toys

“These gifts will truly make a difference in the lives of the pregnant women, infants, and families we serve by helping them achieve the joy of their healthy baby’s 1st birthday!” said Mary Jo Plews, LCSW, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Pinellas.

“We are excited to partner with WFLA as one of the Coalitions benefitting from the Community Baby Shower. Having these items on hand enables us to provide immediate help for families in our programs in need of some of the hard-to-get items, like specialized formula,” said Marisa Mowat, executive director of the Healthy Start of Hillsborough County. “The cost for essential items, like diapers and wipes, have gone up in price tremendously. Providing diapers will help ease a bit of the financial burden.”

The collection process runs from Sept. 6 through Sept. 9 and is an easy drop-off to the lobbies of Tampa General Hospital, News Channel 8 and a few other places listed below. If you can’t make the drop-off but would still like to help, see the links below to donate online.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

News Channel 8 : 200 S. Parker St., Tampa, FL 33603

: 200 S. Parker St., Tampa, FL 33603 TGH Brandon Healthplex : 10740 Palm River Rd., Tampa, FL 33619

: 10740 Palm River Rd., Tampa, FL 33619 Healthy Families Office : 1109 Marbella Plaza Dr, Tampa, Florida, 33619

: 1109 Marbella Plaza Dr, Tampa, Florida, 33619 Healthy Start Coalition of Pinellas : 4000 Gateway Centre Boulevard, Suite 200, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

: 4000 Gateway Centre Boulevard, Suite 200, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 The following Grow Financial Credit Union locations : Tampa – Gandy 4502 West Gandy Blvd, Tampa FL 33611 St. Pete – 7301 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg FL 33702 Pinellas Park – 6900 Park Blvd, Pinellas Park FL 33781 Largo – 10801 Starkey Rd Suite 103, Largo FL 33777 Clearwater – 2474 State Rd 580 West, Clearwater, FL 33761 Gulf to Bay – 2768 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater FL 33579

: Patrona Coffee: 13090 Gandy Blvd. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 (Tuesday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE:

Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County

2806 N. Armenia Ave., Suite 100 Tampa, FL 33607

Website: https://www.healthystartcoalition.org/#donate

Healthy Start Coalition of Pinellas County