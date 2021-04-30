8 Fun Things This Weekend: Florida State Fair continues with a race, festivals resume

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more and more Floridians receive the coronavirus vaccine, life is returning to “normal” and events are beginning to return in a safe and socially-distanced fashion.

The Florida State Fair continues with its delectable treats and various other festivals are now getting underway as restrictions are lifted.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. 2021 Florida State Fair Deep-Fried Dash 5K

This delicious, deep-fried event will take place on Saturday during the 2021 Florida State Fair, which is still ongoing. Race your way through the fairgrounds! Admission is then free to the fair for all race day participants after the race itself.



All proceeds will benefit the Florida State Fair Foundation, which has a mission to improve and support the fair’s agricultural, scientific, and educational programs.

2. Florida Wiener Dog Derby

If you are looking for a doggone good time this weekend, you and your pup can check out the Florida Wiener Dog Derby.

The Florida Wiener Dog Derby is an all-volunteer and non-profit organization that helps fundraise for rescues all around the state, including Tampa Bay.

The organization is part of the National Dachshund Racing (NDR) Circuit. Throughout the year, the Florida Wiener Dog Derby holds smaller races that qualify for the Florida Circuit Championship Race.

3. Yoga and brunch with the Rowdies

On Sunday, the Rowdies will have food and drinks available from 9 a.m. through noon in addition to a youth soccer clinic throughout the duration of the event. The $30 admission gets you two yoga classes and a free drink, plus the clinic is free for your children.

4. Wheel Base and Gentlemen Drivers’ Group hosts exotic car show

The group is hosting an exotic car show at Wheel Base Premium Garage Condos on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Guests can check out the exotic cars, as well as live music and food trucks.

5. Pre-Cinco de Mayo bar crawl and fiesta

Downtown Crawlers is once again putting on a bar crawl celebration, this time for Cinco de Mayo across downtown and South Tampa. Many locations are participating, including American Social and Soho Saloon. No transportation will be provided between bars, but guests will be able to check in between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at various locations.

6. 15th annual Taste of South Tampa

The event is back for a day to enjoy food and beverage samples at the Tampa Garden Club from various restaurants in South Tampa, though tickets will no longer be on sale after 11:59 p.m. Friday. The event features more than 20 plus local Tampa restaurants for guests to indulge in.

7. Tampa Bay’s “Taste of Asia” Festival

81Bay Brewing Company is featuring this festival with multiple food trucks on their spin on Asian cuisine. Some of these food trucks include ODB’s Meet & Greet Food Truck, Stanford’s Jerky and more. The brewery itself is open from noon to midnight tomorrow but the event lasts from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.

8. Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival

This festival will be taking place at the University of South Florida’s Botanical Gardens on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vegan dishes are available for purchase throughout this afternoon stroll the gardens.