8 Can’t Wait group gives starkly different ratings to St. Pete, Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police departments all over the country, and in Tampa Bay, are in the spotlight because of protests following the death of George Floyd.

8 Can’t Wait, a non-profit group, is striving to keep them on the up-and-up.

The national reform campaign is asking police chiefs and mayors to work on eight categories listed on the group’s website.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor took issue with the group’s rating of the city. The organization says Tampa only meets one out of the eight categories.

“We have provided documentation on our [city] website that outlines every police and procedure, the training and the legal bulletins associated with all 8 of those,” the mayor said.

City leaders plan to turn to the folks at 8 Can’t Wait to tell them how they are following the policies.

Across the bay in St. Petersburg, Mayor Rick Kriseman was happy that his city scored well, but wants to work on communicating policies with the community.

“Clearly we have not done as good a job as we should, in making sure that the entire community knows what’s happening within St. Pete police,” Kriseman said Friday.

He explained that he is certainly encouraged by the website, as well as the dialogue and peaceful protests in his city. He hopes it all brings change.

“As I said the other day, these systemic problems we’re facing did not happen overnight and we’re not going to fix them overnight,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: