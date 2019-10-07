7,700 lbs of explosives seized, destroyed in Sarasota; largest in Florida history

Courtesy: Air Force Civil Engineers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The US Air Force seized and destroyed 7,700 pounds of commercial explosives in Sarasota Monday, the largest explosives seizure in Florida’s history.

The Air Force Civil Engineers partnered with the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms headquarters to properly dispose of the 200-pus boxes of explosives.

The Air Force tweeted out great pictures of the action.

