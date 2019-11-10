PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol identified the man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in New Port Richey Saturday night.
FHP said New Port Richey resident Phillip Viola was killed after a speeding vehicle crashed into him while he was making a turn from Little Road into Regency Square.
According to the crash report, Viola was making a left turn around 8:20 p.m. into the entrance of Regency Square from the northbound left turn lane of Little Road. While turning, a driver speeding south on Little Road was unable to prevent his vehicle from crashing into the right side of Viola’s car.
The passenger on the right side of Viola’s vehicle, a 20-year-old New Port Richey man, sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Viola was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LATEST STORIES:
- Nestlé’s battle for Florida’s springs heating up as water flow reaches historic lows
- 72-year-old man dies in hospital following New Port Richey crash
- Great white sharks are moving to Florida for the winter
- Tampa Bay colleges have reputation for party culture, Eckerd College now facing lawsuit
- Marines have emotional reunion finally finding each other after 24 years