7,000 acre controlled burn sends smoke across Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay-area fire departments are alerting residents that heavy smoke in the area Tuesday is the result of a 7,000 acre controlled burn in Levy County.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said residents may notice a haze and smell smoke, especially in the evening hours Tuesday, as wind blowing from the north could make it more noticeable.

Hernando County Fire Rescue also sent out an alert, urging residents with respiratory conditions to remain inside.

