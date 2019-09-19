7-Eleven opens up first mall store in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – 7-Eleven is finally bringing its convenience stores to the mall.

The convenience store chain is opening up its first mall store at the Westfield Brandon Mall, 459 Brandon Town Center Drive on Thursday at noon.

The 2293 square-foot store is the first of eight mall locations set to open this year.

“This year we’ve opened new concept stores in sporting venues and airports to meet the convenience needs of our customers,” said Charles Bantos, 7-Eleven director of corporate development. “Our entry into shopping centers is aligned with our strategy of meeting customers when and where they most need us. Shoppers and mall employees alike can visit this 7-Eleven store to refuel with a quick snack, treat and drink, or grab one of the many meal-time options including sandwiches, salads, hot pizza, chicken tenders and entrées. 7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience for consumers, and Westfield Brandon Shopping Center presented the perfect opportunity to make the leap into a multi-store shopping venue.”

The new 7-Eleven store is located across from the Apple and Sephora stores, on the same side of the mall as Dick’s Sporting Goods.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

