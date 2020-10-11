67-year-old man hit in crash following Tampa police pursuit dies in hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 67-year-old man who was hit following a police pursuit of car burglary suspects has died at a local hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Davenport man died Saturday due to the injuries he received during the crash.

The crash happened Wednesday at the intersection of US 192 and Westside Boulevard in Osceola County after police followed the suspects, which started in Tampa and ended in Kissimmee.

Troopers say three people were arrested following the pursuit and crash: a 16-year-old male driver, an 18-year-old male passenger, and a 20-year-old male passenger.

Police say the 16-year-old was also taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. He has been charged with fleeing to elude, grand theft auto, and auto burglary.

The 18-year-old, Alonso Maxine, has been charged with auto burglary and the 20-year-old, Jonathan Desroches, has been charged with auto burglary. Desroches also had a handgun on him during his arrest.

