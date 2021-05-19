6 Tampa Bay companies make list of Best Workplaces for 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Six Tampa Bay area companies are being recognized for creating supportive and engaging work environments during a turbulent year.

A total of 429 companies were named to Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces list for 2021.

Here are the companies from the Tampa Bay area selected:

AgAmerica, a financial services company based in Lakeland

KnowBe4, a software company based in Clearwater

Roger West Creative & Code, an advertising and marketing company based in Tampa

Source1Solutions, an IT services company based in Clearwater

Squaremouth, an insurance company based in St. Petersburg

XPROfintech, a software company based in Tampa

AgAmerica, founded in 2014, is a land-lending firm offering a wide range of agricultural loan solutions to farmers, ranchers, and rural landowners nationwide.

According to Inc., KnowBe4 is the provider of the world’s most popular integrated new school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform which is used by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide. The company says during the pandemic, they started paying all employees an extra $50 a week to help offset some of the financial struggles of the last year.

Roger West Creative & Code is a digital marketing agency that specializes in health care, restaurants, technology, nonprofits, manufacturing, and distribution. The company boasts of its many benefits, including a library of learning resources and training programs designed for each team member and increasing health care benefits to offer employees and their families three options

Source1Solutions provides managed IT solutions for Fortune 500 global brands. The company says they focus on coaching and supporting employees through challenges so they’re not overwhelmed or feel like they have to figure it all out on their own, and we are constantly hiring, so no one has too great of a workload.

Squaremouth is a travel insurance comparison site that helps travelers search, compare, and purchase travel insurance policies online. According to Inc., despite a 90 percent decrease in sales, Squaremouth kept their entire staff working full hours, at full pay, with no layoffs through the pandemic. We require all employees to take at least 10 vacation days per year, not including sick days, personal days, or birthdays, which come with a $200 beer bonus. Prior to the pandemic, employees would gather for fun events and happy hours.

XPROfintech is a provider of cloud-based procure-to-pay technologies focusing on risk mitigation, profit recovery, and vendor management. The company said they give employees a safe space in which to learn from mistakes through intensive coaching and peer-to-peer mentoring. Most important of all, they say they ensure a diverse and collaborative team by hiring people who embody our core values and add to our culture.

To be eligible for selection, companies must apply and meet the following qualifications:

Be an independent businesses based in the United States

Have at least 10 employees

Been in business at least two years

Have a total annual revenue of less than $1 billion

Then nominated companies take part in an employee survey that touches on topics like management effectiveness, perks and employee growth. The survey responses and an audit of the company’s benefits are used to determine the company’s score.