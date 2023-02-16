TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews worked to mitigate a “hazardous materials” call Thursday morning.

According to HCFR, crews were dispatched to 9702 Martha Road around 9:30 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing a 55-gallon chemical-filled drum on the side of the road.

Once hazmat officials arrived, crews worked to secure the area and sent teams to identify a “strong-smelling” product that was in the barrel.

According to reports, crews were unable to definitively identify the substance, but many chemicals were ruled out.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hazmat technicians were then able to secure the barrel and hazardous substance in an overpack drum. HCFR stated that the scene was turned over to the Department of Environmental Protection and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

No first responders were hurt on the scene.