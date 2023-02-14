TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gail Schwartz is the aunt of Parkland shooting victim Alex Schachte.

Five years after his death at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the pain is still very real for her.

“I know it’s been five years without my sweet 14-year-old nephew Alex, who was murdered while sitting at his desk in English class in Parkland. I know it’s five years since we haven’t seen any real, significant change that are going to stop these mass shootings,” said Schwartz, who serves at the chairwoman of “Ban Assault Weapons Now.”

Schwartz said this date is always difficult for her.

“It’s heartbreaking for me, because today, instead of celebrating a nice holiday with my family, I’m visiting a cemetery, where not only is my nephew buried, but four other children from the Parkland Shooting are buried,” Schwartz said. “That’s sick, we live in a sick society where we do not prioritize lives, but instead prioritize guns.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd sat on the Parkland Commission, analyzing what happened the day of the shooting.

Sheriff Judd said schools are safer today.

“The children in this state, because of the Florida legislature and Governor Scott are much safer today than they were than they ever were before. There are still process improvements that have to be made.”

Still, the Sheriff says for the most part, students in Florida schools are safer because of changes Florida made after the Parkland shooting.

“Anyone that tells you that the schools are less safe because we’ve got armed guardians or armed officers or deputies on the campus, anyone who tells you that is not living in the realm of reality,” Judd said.