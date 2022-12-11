TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.

The restaurant reservation service company released its list of the top 100 restaurants on Dec. 2022.

To determine which restaurants were the most loved in America, the OpenTable team analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, five restaurants impressed their diners so much that they ranked among the best. These are:

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

This chain founded in 2005 by Tim McEnery has locations across the country, but OpenTable recognized the Tampa location on 4110 W. Boy Scout Boulevard for its excellence.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant an “upscale casual dining” experience with handcrafted wine and even allows diners to join a wine club with various types of memberships.

OpenTable gave the Tampa location four-and-a-half stars based on 8,310 reviews.

Ocean Prime

This restaurant chain opened its first location in Columbus, Ohio, before expanding to 16 locations across major U.S. cities, including Boston, Chicago, New York City, and Tampa.

Ocean Prime offers award-winning seafood and steakhouse cuisine, with each location tailored to the aesthetic of each city.

The Tampa location at the entrance of the International Plaza got four-and-a-half stars based on 8,807 reviews.

Ulele

Named after the daughter of a Tocobaga chieftain, the Columbia Restaurant Group’s Ulele, located at 1810 North Highland Avenue, offers cuisine inspired by the Native Americans of Florida.

The menu features organic ingredients from the United States and offers original craft beers made on-site at the Ulele Spring Brewery. The restaurant also offers some Spanish wines from family vintners as a tribute to Tampa Bay’s Spanish influence.

OpenTable gave Ulele four-and-a-half stars based on 8,807 reviews.

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

No stranger to OpenTable’s lists, the Dry Dock Waterfront Grill at 412 Gulf Of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key offers scenic views along with locally sourced seafood.

The restaurant was previously named among the 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, Most Scenic Restaurants in America, and 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America.

This year, OpenTable included it on its list of most beloved restaurants for 2022 with a review score of four-and-a-half stars based on 6,698 reviews.

Connors Steak & Seafood

Located to the southeast of our previous location, Sarasota’s Connors Steak & Seafood offers fresh seafood and aged steaks to its diners.

The Sarasota location was the second one to be opened in Florida and was the fifth to be opened by the chain. According to the company’s website, it has been voted “Best Steakhouse” by Sarasota Magazine every year since 2019.

OpenTable gave this restaurant a score of four-and-a-half stars based on 5,770 reviews.