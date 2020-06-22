5 injured after 2 vehicles crash into home in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a home just before midnight Sunday night.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two cars crashed into a home near the corner of 13th Avenue South and 16th Street South.
No one inside the home was hurt, but five vehicle occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment.
