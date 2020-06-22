LIVE NOW /
5 injured after 2 vehicles crash into home in St. Pete

Local News

Photo: WFLA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a home just before midnight Sunday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said two cars crashed into a home near the corner of 13th Avenue South and 16th Street South.

No one inside the home was hurt, but five vehicle occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

