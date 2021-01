ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — Five people were injured Saturday morning after two boats collided in Tampa Bay north of the Skyway Bridge.

The collision occurred about four and a half miles north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the US Coast Guard said.

Five of the passengers were transported back to the Coast Guard base and then taken to the hospital for injuries.

A spokesperson with the Coast Guard said it’s “safe to assume” the dense morning fog played a role in the crash.

This story will be updated.