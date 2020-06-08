46-year-old woman drowns at Treasure Island beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after she was pulled out of the beach water in Treasure Island Monday.

An officer was conducting beach patrol near the 11800 block of Gulf Boulevard around 3 p.m. when he was flagged down by people near the water.

Police said the officer found a non-responsive 46-year-old woman who had just been pulled out of the water by bystanders. Multiple officers performed CPR until Treasure Island Fire Rescue arrived.

The woman was then transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the woman was visiting the beach from a neighboring county.

LATEST STORIES: