43-year-old dead after ‘ruthless incident’ at Riverview apartment complex

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A 43-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex in Riverview Saturday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the corner of Sanford Street and Colonial Club Court around 9:30 p.m. Deputies found a 43-year-old man with life-threatening injuries inside an apartment. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence.

“We are asking the public to please contact us if they know anything about this ruthless incident where a man’s life was selfishly taken,” Chronister said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

