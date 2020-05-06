Breaking News
40 years later: Skyway Bridge disaster remembered in documentary

Sunshine Skyway Bridge Disaster 1980_1557410687234

A car is halted at the edge of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across Tampa Bay, Fla., after the freighter Summit Venture struck the bridge during a thunderstorm and tore away a large part of the span, May 1980. At least 31 persons were killed, 23 of them aboard a bus that toppled into the water. […]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – It was 40 years ago this week when a portion of the original Skyway Bridge fell hundreds of feet into Tampa Bay after being struck by a cargo ship.

After falling from the bridge, 35 people lost their lives and the ship’s captain faced a months-long court battle where he was eventually exonerated.

It became the tragedy that would define Florida’s west coast for decades.

Early in the morning of May 9, 1980, Capt. John Lerro was navigating the Summit Venture freighter through the 58.4-mile channel that leads to the Port of Tampa. A squall of grim weather caused Lerro’s radar to fail.

The Summit Venture fought 60 mile-per-hour winds along with blinding fog and rain as Lerro attempted to bring the cargo ship through the bridge’s pillars. But the winds had shifted and pushed the freighter into the bridge in the thick of rush hour.

Just under seven years later, the rebuilt bridge was reopened. It was larger than before at 29,040-feet long and 190 feet above the surface of the water.

But it wasn’t until April 18 of this year that a documentary was released, chronicling the tragedy and the guilt that followed Capt. John Lerro for the remainder of his life.

The documentary, which features former mayors, judges and news anchors, describes the tragedy and aftermath which included Lerro’s underdog victory in a trial where he was represented by attorney Steve Yerrid.

“If I had to summarize John Lerro – a good man in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Yerrid says in the documentary. “And it destroyed him.”

Lerro died in 2002 from complications of multiple sclerosis.

These are the victims of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Disaster:

  • Duane Adderly, 21, of Miami
  • Alphonso Blidge, 22, of Miami
  • Myrtle Brown, 58, of St. Johns, Newfoundland
  • Willis Brown, 57, of St. Johns, Newfoundland
  • John Callaway Jr., 19, of Miami
  • John Carlson, 47, of Pinellas Park
  • Doris Carlson, 42, of Pinellas Park
  • Leslie Coleman Jr., 52, of St. Petersburg
  • Charles Collins, 40, of Tampa
  • Michael Curtin, 43, of Apollo Beach
  • Laverne Daniels, 20, of Miami
  • Sandra Davis, 34, of Boardman
  • Hildred Dietch, 73, of St. Petersburg
  • Harry Dietch, 68, of St. Petersburg
  • Sharon Dixon, 21, of Miami
  • Brenda Green, 19, of Miami
  • Robert Harding, 63, of Glens Falls, N.Y.
  • Gerda Hedquist, 92, of Charlotte Harbor
  • Aubrey Hudson, 62, of St. Johns, Newfoundland
  • Phyllis Hudson, 58, of St. Johns, Newfoundland
  • Louise Johnson, 59, of Cataula, Ga.
  • Yvonne Johnson, 22, of Perrine
  • Horace Lemmons, 47, of Kings Mountain, N.C.
  • Lillian Loucks, 69, of Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Louis Lucas Jr., 62, of Dolomite, Ala.
  • Marguerite Mathison, 82, of St. Petersburg
  • Manesha McGarrah, 7 months, of Tallahassee
  • Wanda McGarrah, 24, of Tallahassee
  • Tawana McClendon, 20, of Palmetto
  • Ann Pondy, 57, of Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • James Pryor, 42, of Seminole
  • Melborne Russell, 38, of Chicago, Iill.
  • Delores Smith, 50, of Pennsville, N.J.
  • Robert Smith, 37, of Pennsville, N.J.
  • Woodrow Triplett, 33, of Bainbridge, Ga.

