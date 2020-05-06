40 years later: Skyway Bridge disaster remembered in documentary

A car is halted at the edge of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across Tampa Bay, Fla., after the freighter Summit Venture struck the bridge during a thunderstorm and tore away a large part of the span, May 1980. At least 31 persons were killed, 23 of them aboard a bus that toppled into the water. […]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – It was 40 years ago this week when a portion of the original Skyway Bridge fell hundreds of feet into Tampa Bay after being struck by a cargo ship.

After falling from the bridge, 35 people lost their lives and the ship’s captain faced a months-long court battle where he was eventually exonerated.

It became the tragedy that would define Florida’s west coast for decades.

Early in the morning of May 9, 1980, Capt. John Lerro was navigating the Summit Venture freighter through the 58.4-mile channel that leads to the Port of Tampa. A squall of grim weather caused Lerro’s radar to fail.

The Summit Venture fought 60 mile-per-hour winds along with blinding fog and rain as Lerro attempted to bring the cargo ship through the bridge’s pillars. But the winds had shifted and pushed the freighter into the bridge in the thick of rush hour.

Just under seven years later, the rebuilt bridge was reopened. It was larger than before at 29,040-feet long and 190 feet above the surface of the water.

But it wasn’t until April 18 of this year that a documentary was released, chronicling the tragedy and the guilt that followed Capt. John Lerro for the remainder of his life.

The documentary, which features former mayors, judges and news anchors, describes the tragedy and aftermath which included Lerro’s underdog victory in a trial where he was represented by attorney Steve Yerrid.

“If I had to summarize John Lerro – a good man in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Yerrid says in the documentary. “And it destroyed him.”

Lerro died in 2002 from complications of multiple sclerosis.

These are the victims of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Disaster: