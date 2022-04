TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a 4-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive at a motel in Tampa Monday morning.

Police said the child was found unresponsive at the Sunshine Motel, 4712 East Hillsborough Avenue, around 2 a.m. Paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Her death remains under investigation, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.